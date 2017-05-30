3 dead after girl falls into raging river waters in Utah

In this Monday, May 29, 2017 photo, police, fire and search and rescue officials respond to a scene along the Provo River near Provo, Utah. A 4-year-old girl, her mother and a good Samaritan died in Utah after the little girl fell off a rock and was swept away in a cold, fast-moving river while she was playing with her mother on Memorial Day at a canyon park, authorities said Tuesday, May 30. The mother and five other nearby adults jumped in to try and help. The other four Samaritan’s survived. The Daily Herald via AP Sammy Jo Hester