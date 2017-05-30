10 Things to Know for Today

ADDS CONFIRMATION BY PANAMANIAN PRESIDENT, FILE - This Jan.1990, file photo shows deposed Panamanian Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega, who is serving a 40-year sentence in Miami for drug trafficking. Former Panamanian dictator Noriega died late Monday, May 29, 2017, at age 83. Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela wrote in his Twitter account that "the death of Manuel A. Noriega closes a chapter in our history." AP Photo, File)