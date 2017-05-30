National

'Security incident' puts Air Force base in Texas on lockdown

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

Military officials have locked down a U.S. Air Force base in Texas amid a "security incident" at a community center there.

Authorities at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on Tuesday directed personnel in some areas of the base to stay inside until further notified.

Base spokesman Oscar Balladeras confirmed that authorities were responding to a security concern but didn't elaborate.

The lockdown appears to be the first to occur at the base since a shooting in April 2016 when a man killed his commanding officer before turning the gun on himself.

