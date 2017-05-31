This Oct. 20, 2015, file photo, shows a sign outside Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.
May 31, 2017

Google makes a list of words Americans don’t know how to spell

By Travis M. Andrews

The Washington Post

In honor of the National Spelling Bee, which starts Wednesday, Google decided to see what words people in each of the 50 states struggle to spell.

To do this, it looked at Google searches of “how to spell ______” in each of the states from Jan. 1 to April 30. Whatever word filled that blank most often in each state became denoted as that state’s “most misspelled word.”

The results might not be scientific, but they sure were amusing.

Perhaps most amusing, though, was that when Google first tweeted the “America’s most misspelled words” infographic, it pointed out that folks in Washington, D.C., needed the help of the internet to spell the word “ninety.” Only, the infographic read “nintey.”

Google quickly corrected the graphic, allowing its viewers to focus on the peculiar results.

People in Wisconsin, for example, most frequently searched for how to spell Wisconsin.

The longest word Americans didn’t know how to spell, searched for by both West Virginia and Connecticut users, was an invented one: “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” the word that one magic nanny named Mary Poppins sang about while force-feeding the children in her care liquid medicine and pure granulated sugar. (In related news, “nanny” was Mississippians’ “most misspelled word.”)

The shortest word searched for, meanwhile, was “gray” by users in Georgia. It’s important to note, however, that Merriam-Webster dictionary also accepts “grey” as a spelling, although it noted that this is less common.

“Beautiful” and “pneumonia,” two very different words, tied for most “most misspelled word.” Users in California, Kentucky, Minnesota, New York and Ohio searched for the former, while people in Alabama, Illinois, Maine, Michigan and Washington sought the latter.

The other results simply raised questions.

For example, were users in Arkansas watching old Taco Bell commercials or searching for an indoor pup when they wanted to know how to spell “Chihuahua”? And was there a rush to the zoo in Louisiana, because the “giraffe” certainly isn’t native to the area? Finally, how many Reubens were being consumed during the past few months in Pennsylvania, where users were searching for how to spell “sauerkraut”?

What were the people in New Jersey counting to when they sought the spelling of “twelve” and who, exactly, was searching for “people” in Hawaii?

The problem with data, of course, is that it often poses more questions than it gives answers.

Take a look at the full list below, sorted by alphabetical order:

Alabama: pneumonia

Alaska: schedule

Arizona: tomorrow

Arkansas: chihuahua

California: beautiful

Colorado: tomorrow

Connecticut: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Delaware: hallelujah

Washington, D.C.: ninety

Florida: receipt

Georgia: gray

Hawaii: people

Idaho: quote

Illinois: pneumonia

Indiana: hallelujah

Iowa: vacuum

Kansas: diamond

Kentucky: beautiful

Louisiana: giraffe

Maine: pneumonia

Maryland: special

Massachusetts: license

Michigan: pneumonia

Minnesota: beautiful

Mississippi: nanny

Missouri: maintenance

Montana: surprise

Nebraska: suspicious

Nevada: available

New Hampshire: difficult

New Jersey: twelve

New Mexico: bananas

New York: beautiful

North Carolina: angel

North Dakota: dilemma

Ohio: beautiful

Oklahoma: patient

Oregon: sense

Pennsylvania: sauerkraut

Rhode Island: liar

South Carolina: chihuahua

South Dakota: college

Tennessee: chaos

Texas: maintenance

Utah: disease

Vermont: Europe

Virginia: delicious

Washington: pneumonia

West Virginia: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Wisconsin: Wisconsin

Wyoming: priority

How hard is the National Spelling Bee preliminary test?

Before anyone stands in front of an ESPN camera, spellers at the Scripps National Spelling Bee must pass a preliminary test consisting of spelling and vocabulary. Watch as students from around America find out if they have what it takes to pass the test and compete on primetime television in the 2016 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

courtesy of Scripps National Spelling Bee

