May 31, 2017 7:35 PM

They tried to steal money from an ATM, police say. But a fire burned the cash.

By Brian Murphy

Two men used a cutting tool to gain access to a bank’s ATM, but the power tool, perhaps a blowtorch, caused a fire and burned some of the machine’s cash, according to police in Everett, Washington.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The pair did an estimated $35,000 in damage, which includes the burnt cash, the broken ATM and other building damage, according to the Everett Police Department.

“They attempted to get into the ATM and it looks like they used a blowtorch, which caught the currency on fire and created a little fire damage,” John Dickson, an executive with Coastal Community Bank, told KCPQ.

Police told the station that one man tried to extinguish the fire by urinating on it.

Police named Eli Steen and Jason Kovar, both 31-year-old Everett residents, as suspects in the case. The pair is also wanted for questioning in several other burglaries in Snohomish County, according to the police.

Coastal Community Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

