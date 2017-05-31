National

May 31, 2017 11:08 PM

Police: Philadelphia city councilman wounded in stabbing

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

A Philadelphia city councilman has been wounded in a stabbing near his home.

Police say Councilman David Oh was getting out of his car late Wednesday night when he was stabbed during an attempted robbery.

Oh was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

No arrests have been made.

Police continue to investigate.

Oh was first elected to council in 2011 and re-elected in 2015. He's the first Asian-American elected to public office in Philadelphia, and the only U.S. military veteran currently serving on council.

City Council President Darrell Clarke released a statement after the stabbing asking all Philadelphians to "keep Councilman Oh and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 6:03

School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.
Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man 2:02

Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man
Man uses suction cups to climb Trump Tower in New York 0:49

Man uses suction cups to climb Trump Tower in New York

View More Video

Nation & World Videos