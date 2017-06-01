AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to allies' dismay
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump declared Thursday he was pulling the U.S. from the landmark Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat global warming and distancing the country from its closest allies abroad. Framing his decision as "a reassertion of America's sovereignty," Trump said he was "elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris."
He said the U.S. could try to re-enter the deal under more favorable terms or work to establish "an entirely new transaction." But he indicated that was hardly a priority. "If we can, great. If we can't, that's fine," he said.
Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more dangerous levels of warming sooner as a result of the president's decision because America's pollution contributes so much to rising temperatures. Calculations suggest withdrawal could result in emissions of up to 3 billion tons of additional carbon dioxide a year — enough to melt ice sheets faster, raise seas higher and trigger more extreme weather.
By abandoning the world's chief effort to slow the tide of planetary warming, Trump was fulfilling a top campaign pledge after weeks of building up suspense over his decision.
The White House indicated it would follow the lengthy exit process outlined in the deal. That means the U.S. would remain in the agreement, at least formally, for another three-and-a-half years, ensuring the issue remains alive in the next presidential election.
European leaders: climate change deal can't be renegotiated
BERLIN (AP) — Top European leaders pledged Thursday to keep fighting against global warming as U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was pulling out of the Paris climate accord, but they rejected his suggestion that the deal could later be renegotiated.
The leaders of France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement that they regretted the United States' decision to withdraw from the accord, but affirmed "our strongest commitment" to implement its measures and encouraged "all our partners to speed up their action to combat climate change."
While Trump said the United States would be willing to rejoin the accord if it could obtain more favorable terms, the three European leaders said the agreement cannot be renegotiated, "since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economics."
President Emmanuel Macron of France repeated that belief in an English-language speech from the presidential palace, unprecedented from a French president in an address at home. He said, "I do respect this decision but I do think it is an actual mistake both for the U.S. and for our planet."
"Wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again," Macron added.
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's shaky claims on climate accord
WASHINGTON (AP) — Announcing that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, President Donald Trump misplaced the blame for what ails the coal industry and laid a shaky factual foundation for his decision. A look at some of the claims in a Rose Garden speech and an accompanying fact sheet about the deal to curtail emissions responsible for global warming:
WHITE HOUSE: The Paris climate accord "would effectively decapitate our coal industry, which now supplies about one-third of our electric power."
THE FACTS: The U.S. coal industry was in decline long before the Paris accord was signed in 2015. The primary cause has been competition from cleaner-burning natural gas, which has been made cheaper and more abundant by hydraulic fracturing. Electric utilities have been replacing coal plants with gas-fired facilities because they are more efficient and less expensive to operate.
TRUMP: Claims "absolutely tremendous economic progress since Election Day," adding "more than a million private-sector jobs."
Gunman storms Philippine casino, police suspect robbery
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A masked gunman stormed a hotel-casino complex in the Philippine capital early Friday, shooting up a TV screen, torching gambling tables and stuffing a backpack with casino chips before fleeing, authorities said.
A guard was shot during the melee but survived, and more than 70 others suffered mostly minor injuries in a stampede to get away from the gunman, who was wielding an assault rifle.
The attack sent hundreds fleeing into the night and produced an immediate claim of terrorism from an Islamic State-affiliated operative, according to U.S. terror monitors.
But within three hours of the violence at the complex near Manila's airport, police stressed that they uncovered no ties to terror and suggested the motive could have been robbery.
"He would have shot all the people gambling there" if it had been terrorism, said the national police chief, Gen. Ronald dela Rosa. "But he did not hurt anyone."
Putin: Russia doesn't hack but "patriotic" individuals might
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that some "patriotic" individuals may have engaged in hacking but insisted Russia as a country has never done it, and he pledged Thursday to wait out U.S. political battles to forge constructive ties with President Donald Trump.
The Russian leader lamented what he described as "Russo-phobic hysteria" in the U.S. that makes it "somewhat inconvenient to work with one another or even to talk," adding that "someday this will have to stop."
U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Russia of hacking into Democratic Party emails, helping Trump's election victory, and the congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign's ties with Russia have shattered Moscow's hopes for a detente with Washington.
Speaking at a meeting with senior editors of leading international news agencies, Putin insisted that "we never engage in that at the state level."
He alleged that some evidence pointing at Russian hackers' participation in cyberattacks — he didn't specify which — could have been falsified in an attempt to smear Russia.
US job market looks solid 8 years after recession ended
WASHINGTON (AP) — Exactly eight years after the Great Recession ended, the U.S. job market has settled into a sweet spot of steadily solid growth.
The 4.4 percent unemployment rate matches a decade low. Many people who had stopped looking for jobs are coming off the sidelines to find them. More part-timers are finding full-time work. About all that's still missing is a broad acceleration in pay.
On Friday, when the government releases the jobs report for May, that pattern is likely to extend itself. The consensus expectation of economists is that the Labor Department will report that employers added 176,000 jobs, according to a survey by FactSet, a data provider. That's right in line with the monthly average of 174,000 over the past three months.
All told, it's evidence of an American economy that is running neither too hot nor too cold, with growth holding at a tepid but far from recessionary 2 percent annual rate. Few economists foresee another downturn looming, in part because the recovery from the recession has been steady but grinding, with little sign of the sort of overheated pressures that normally trigger a recession.
The jobs report will be released at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.
Science Says: Weather forecasts improve, under the radar
WASHINGTON (AP) — Make fun of the weatherman if you want but modern forecasts have quietly, by degrees, become much better.
Meteorologists are now as good with their five-day forecasts as they were with their three-day forecasts in 2005. Both government and private weather forecasting companies are approaching the point where they get tomorrow's high temperature right nearly 80 percent of the time. It was 66 percent 11 years ago, according to ForecastWatch , a private firm that rates accuracy of weather forecasts.
That may not always be appreciated, especially if your livelihood depends on getting rain and snow amounts, and timing, just right, all the time. "They don't know what's going to happen," complained Washington taxi driver Antenhe Lashitew. He makes more money when it rains or snows, so he wants them to be more precise.
He may yet be satisfied, though, because forecasts are continuing to improve. They are already good enough for Major League Baseball, which is now able to move game times around based on forecasts so you have a much smaller chance of getting soaked in the stands.
Last week, the forecast for Washington was afternoon thunderstorms on Thursday so the Washington Nationals moved their game from 4:05 p.m. to 12:05 p.m. The game got in — the Nats won — and the storms arrived on schedule not too long after the regularly scheduled start time.
2 mature spellers stand out among 15 left at national bee
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — As the Scripps National Spelling Bee inched its way through the four grueling rounds that would determine the primetime finalists, two spellers seemed like young men among boys and girls.
Sitting on opposite sides of the stage, veteran spellers Tejas Muthusamy and Shourav Dasari, both 14, handled their time at the microphone with ease and flair. Both came into the bee with high expectations and were among the 15 spellers competing Thursday night for a trophy and more than $40,000 in cash and prizes.
Shourav, of Spring, Texas, the tallest speller on stage at 5 foot 11, kept his hands inside the pocket of his black Nike hoodie and went through the motions of asking a few questions — definition, language of origin — about words he clearly knew. In the spelling bee equivalent of a bat flip in baseball, he turned away and began walking toward his seat before he even heard the words "you're correct" from a judge.
"I just knew that I got it right," Shourav said in his slight Texas drawl. "No need to stand around."
Shourav was highly touted ahead of last year's bee, having swept the two minor-league bees — the North South Foundation and the South Asian Spelling Bee — that serve as a proving ground for future champions. But he was eliminated just short of the primetime finals, continuing what some spellers refer to as the "Dasari family curse." His older sister, Shobha, competed in the bees three times and also suffered some tough eliminations.
Finals pick up where they left off with Cavs-Warriors III
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — After a summer highlighted by Kevin Durant's decision to leave Oklahoma City for the star-laden Golden State Warriors, a six-month regular season and three rounds of playoffs, the NBA Finals are right back where they ended last June.
Not that anyone expected any different.
Take III of the NBA Finals trilogy between Golden State and the Cleveland Cavaliers gives Stephen Curry and Draymond Green a chance to avenge last year's Warriors collapse and LeBron James the opportunity to add a fourth title in his chase of Michael Jordan's six.
Perhaps most noteworthy, it gives Durant the chance at a first championship and validation for his decision to leave the Thunder and join the league's latest super team.
"I can't go out there and do everything on my own or I can't go out there and just let my teammates do all the work for me," Durant said Wednesday, a day before the series opener. "I got to do my part and we all got to make it come together as a group."
