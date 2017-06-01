She stole 188 items from cemeteries — and used them to decorate her house, police say

Two dozen graves around Genesee County, Michigan, were stripped of flowers, mementos and other objects earlier this year.
Now police say they’ve arrested a suspect who used the objects she allegedly took to decorate her home.
According to the Associated Press, Lisa Corcoran of Vienna Township, Michigan, has been jailed on bond after Genesee County police officers received a tip that she had been stealing flowers.
Corcoran allegedly stole 188 items from 24 graves on six different occasions, according to MLive.com. The two cemeteries robbed both contacted police on April 1 to report stolen items.
“To have this happen, it was reopening those same wounds all over again,” Mitchell Neeley, the husband of one woman whose grave was robbed, told WNEM.
Police tracked Corcoran down after a citizen noticed her driving off with a car full of flowers she had taken off the porches and backyards of a condo development, according to Inside Edition. The person called police and gave them Corcoran’s license plate number.
“I am just grateful for the person that phoned in the tip that led to the recovery of not only my items, but many other people,” Neeley told WNEM.
Deputies pulled Corcoran over later and found flowers and other items in her car. At her home, they found more flowers, ceramics, metals and even a homemade memorial bench left at a grave valued at $500, according to MLive.com.
“To steal from the dead is an unimaginable act that defies description,” Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said at press conference Thursday in Flint. “This is a new low.”
Genesee County Sheriff says all this stuff was stolen from 2 local cemetaries by Vienna Twp woman. #LiveOn25 #LiveOn66 pic.twitter.com/lZYFroQiFD— Joel Feick (@joelfeick) June 1, 2017
According to MLive.com, the total value of all that Corcoran allegedly stole is unknown, but NBC 25 reports that it exceeds $1,000, meaning she could face five years in prison.
