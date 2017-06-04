Solo climber is 1st up mighty California rock without ropes

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif. An elite rock climber has become the first to climb alone to the top of the massive granite wall in Yosemite National Park without ropes or safety gear. National Geographic documented Alex Honnold's historic ascent of El Capitan on Saturday, June 3, 2017, saying the 31-year-old completed the "free solo" climb Saturday in nearly four hours. Ben Margot, File AP Photo