He was trying to drown his twin babies, police say. Then a neighbor intervened.

A neighbor’s decisive actions may have saved the lives of two infants in Ada, Oklahoma, this week after he burst into a family’s home and found their father attempting to drown them in the bathtub, police say.
Leland Foster, who had previously faced charges of domestic violence of arson in 2011, became involved in a dispute with the mother of his 3-month-old twins, a boy and a girl, on Friday, per police reports.
In the course of the dispute, Foster threatened the mother with a knife and thrust his infant children underwater in the bathtub, according to the Associated Press. A 12-year-old child in the house fled and ran to the home of a neighbor, per KXII.
According to The Ada News, the neighbor returned to the home where Foster was. When the neighbor, identified by multiple outlets as Cash Freeman, saw Foster submerge the babies, he shot him twice in the back with a revolver, local police told KFOR.
Foster died as a result of the shooting. Meanwhile, the infants were transported to a local hospital and released Saturday, per KXII. The children’s grandfather told the station they are fine and he is glad they are finally safe.
Court records show that Foster pleaded no contest in 2011 when he was charged with stalking, domestic violence and arson, and the court later issued a restraining order against him for a woman.
Freeman, meanwhile, told KFOR off-camera that he was worried he would be in trouble for the shooting. He has been questioned and released by police, according to the Associated Press, but a police spokesperson told KFOR he will still have to go before the district attorney to see if it was a justified homicide.
Neighbors told KXII that they heard the mother screaming and saying that Foster had a knife, and praised Freeman’s actions.
“I would have done the same thing if I had heard something going on,” one said.
“I think he did the right thing because who knows what would happen, because who knows what would have happened to the babies if he hadn’t intervened. They might not have made it,” another told KFOR.
