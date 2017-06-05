National

June 05, 2017 8:15 AM

Husband and wife killed in shooting rampage are mourned

The Associated Press
BROOKHAVEN, Miss.

Mourners paid their respects to a husband and wife, two of the eight people shot to death in a rampage of killings in southwest Mississippi.

The Daily Leader reports (http://bit.ly/2qXAxJ5 ) that relatives and friends gathered in a school auditorium Sunday to celebrate the lives of Ferral and Sheila Burage.

The Rev. Shon Blackwell, whose son Jordan was among the victims and was buried the day before, said "all the devil did was bring these families together."

Willie Cory Godbolt is accused of killing eight people, including Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy William Durr, at three separate homes May 27 and 28 in rural Lincoln County. Aside from Durr, everyone killed was a relative or acquaintance of Godbolt.

Funeral services for Barbara Mitchell, Brenda May and Toccara May are set for Monday afternoon.

