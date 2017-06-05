3-year-old in a police uniform had no luck selling lemonade. Then the cops showed up

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. Pause 2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man 0:49 Man uses suction cups to climb Trump Tower in New York 2:58 Obama at Dallas memorial service: 'We are one American family' 0:34 Mom stops man from kidnapping daughter at store 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 0:28 Timelapse of Pavlof Volcano erupting in Alaska's Aleutian Islands 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:26 How America has changed: 225 years of statistics 1:41 A closer look at the T. rex after dinosaur fossil discovery Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Three-year-old Hannah Pasley of Kansas City, North, dreams of becoming a police officer when she grows up. Hannah sold lemonade over the weekend to earn money to buy herself a police uniform - and succeeded. After officers from various law enforcement agencies heard about Hannah, dozens surprised her and her family by stopping by to buy lemonade and meet her Saturday. Police video and photos by Ashly Rooks and Sierra Moore. Jill Toyoshiba and Robert Cronkleton The Kansas City Star

