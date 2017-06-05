Official blamed ‘n----rs’ and ‘deadbeats’ for Flint water crisis. He’s out of a job

A Flint bank official resigned Monday after recordings of him were published blaming “f-----g n----rs” who don’t pay bills, “deadbeats” and “derelict motherf-----s” as the root cause of the troubled city’s water crisis and other problems.
Phil Stair’s inflammatory remarks were recorded by Chelsea Lyons, an environmental activist and reporter for the Truth Against The Machine blog, where the conversations were first reported and uploaded on the blog’s YouTube page.
Stair was the sales manager of the Genesee County Land Bank.
The Land Bank is a publicly funded, government organization that manages foreclosed and abandoned properties, according to the bank’s official website. It’s also Flint’s largest property owner, according to MLive.
Stair’s conversations with Lyons took place over a two-day period, some of which occurred at a local bar. Stair blamed Flint’s African-American population for lead-contaminated water from rusted pipes poisoning the community.
Roughly 56 percent of Flint residents are African American, according to U.S census data.
“Detroit was charging all its customers for the cost — they weren’t collecting from their residents, they were shutting water off, they were letting bills go forever, they were charging everybody else. Flint has the same problems as Detroit — f-----g n----s don’t pay their bills. Believe me, I deal with them,” Stair was recorded saying.
He attempted to clarify his statements later.
“I don’t want to call them n----rs, s--t I just went to Myrtle Beach, [with] 24 guys, and I was the only white guy. I got friends, I mean, there’s trash and there’s people that do this s---. They just don’t pay their bills. Well, Detroit, didn’t collect on their bills, so they charged everybody else, but Flint, Flint had to pay their bill to Detroit,” Stair said.
Land Bank Executive Director Michele Wildman accepted Stair’s resignation and apologized before the county Board of Commissioners for Stair’s comments, saying she was “deeply troubled” by the statements.
“The citizens of Flint deserve to have trust in their public officials,” Wildman told MLive.
Lyons, the environmental activist and reporter, said she was troubled about the influence this bank carries.
“The Land Bank is taking up all of the properties in Flint... They are pushing people out of neighborhood,” Lyons told MLive.
