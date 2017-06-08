Alleged leaker's parents fear Trump will be tough on case

FILE - In this June 6, 2013 file photo, the National Security Agency NSA) campus in Fort Meade, Md. Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before the 2016 presidential election, according to a classified NSA report leaked Monday, June 5, 2017, that suggests election-related hacking penetrated further into U.S. voting systems than previously known. The report, which was published online by The Intercept, does not say whether the hacking had any effect on election results.