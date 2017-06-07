She was driving out of a parking lot. Then a man jumped and kicked her windshield in.

Police and Crime Stoppers are seeking an unidentified man after a bizarre incident in a Kroger’s parking lot in Atlanta left a woman fearing for her safety.
A dashboard camera installed by the driver for insurance purposes captured footage of the incident, which took place Monday, according to WGCL.
As the woman was driving out of the parking lot, a man in a white shirt, black pants and a red hat ran from the opposite sidewalk, leaped onto the hood of the car and stomped on the windshield twice, shattering it. The man then jumps down from the car and walks out of the camera’s frame, as the driver pulls forward slightly.
The woman said she does not know the attacker and is unsure why he acted the way he did, but she described the incident as terrifying, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
The experience of “looking into someone’s face who clearly doesn’t care about anything or anyone and seeing him that close to you, kicking at you” frightened her, she said.
“I have no clue why this happened and why me.”
Police told the Journal Constitution the man may be in his late 20s and was last seen running away from the car.
Crime Stoppers Atlanta described the incident in a Facebook post as “unprovoked” and offered a $2,000 cash reward for information about the man.
