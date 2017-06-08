National

Michigan parole board holding hearing for 'White Boy Rick'

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Mich.

A Detroit-area drug dealer will speak to members of the Michigan parole board after 29 years in prison for crimes when he was a teen.

Richard Wershe (WER'-she) is appearing at a public hearing Thursday at a prison in Jackson. The 47-year-old, known as "White Boy Rick," is serving a life sentence with occasional opportunities for parole.

The hearing comes four months after Wershe had a one-hour interview with the parole board chairman.

Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy is taking a neutral position on Wershe's release. It's possible he could be sent to Florida to serve time for a crime there.

In 2015, a judge said Wershe was entitled to a shorter sentence, but that decision was overturned.

