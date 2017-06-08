National

June 08, 2017 5:05 AM

4 dead in murder-suicide in Pennsylvania supermarket

The Associated Press
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa.

State Police say four people are dead in a murder-suicide in a northeast Pennsylvania supermarket.

Troopers responded to a report of someone shooting people inside Weis Market in Eaton Township, about 25 miles northwest of Scranton, just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers found the bodies of two males and two females inside, along with one witness.

Authorities believe one of the males opened fire on the others before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities believe it is a contained incident and the public is not in danger.

The investigation is ongoing.

No names have been released.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 6:03

School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.
Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man 2:02

Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man
Man uses suction cups to climb Trump Tower in New York 0:49

Man uses suction cups to climb Trump Tower in New York

View More Video

Nation & World Videos