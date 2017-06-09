AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

May's UK election gamble backfires as Tories lose majority
LONDON (AP) — Spectacularly punished by voters who took away her majority in parliament, a politically wounded Theresa May sought to soldier on Friday as Britain's prime minister, resisting pressure to resign after the failure of her high-stakes election gamble made the massive challenge of untangling Britain from the European Union only more complex and uncertain.
Having called an early election in hopes of getting an increased majority that could have strengthened her hand in Britain's exit talks with the EU, May instead saw her majority evaporate completely — leaving her fortunes hanging by a thread.
Still, rather than resign, May clung to the hope that her Conservatives might still be able to govern by making deals with another party or group of parties. She was planning to seek Queen Elizabeth II's approval — a largely symbolic step — to form a government later Friday.
The shock result and the prospect that the EU will now be negotiating with a shaky British government cast dark clouds over the Brexit negotiations just 10 days before they are due to start. The pound lost more than 3 cents against the dollar.
With 649 of 650 seats in the House of Commons declared, May's bruised Conservatives had 318 seats — short of the 326 they needed for an outright majority and well down from the 330 seats they had before May's roll of the electoral dice. Labour has 261.
A look at what a hung Parliament means for Britain
LONDON (AP) — Britain's general election has ended with no party winning an outright majority, bringing the second so-called hung Parliament in the last three elections.
Here are a few questions over what it means and its implications for the country.
QUESTION: WHAT IS A HUNG PARLIAMENT?
Answer: It's an unusual situation in which no political party wins more than half of the 650 seats in the House of Commons. Without such a majority, the government cannot be assured of passing legislation and often has to rely on the support of other parties.
Distrust of Trump marks Comey's testimony about his firing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey laid bare months of White House distrust, accusing the administration at an extraordinary open hearing of spreading "lies" and bluntly asserting that President Donald Trump had fired him to interfere with an investigation of Russia's ties to the Trump campaign.
At his first congressional appearance since his abrupt firing last month, Comey revealed that he'd orchestrated the public release of information about his private conversations with the president in an effort to further the investigation.
Comey's testimony, at a hugely anticipated hearing that captured the country's attention, provided a gripping account of his interactions with Trump and underscored the discord that had soured their relationship.
He portrayed Trump as a chief executive dismissive of the FBI's independence and made clear that he interpreted Trump's request to end an investigation into his former national security adviser as an order coming from the president.
Though Republicans worked to discredit Comey and to blunt the impact of his testimony, the ex-director's statement deepened questions about the basis for his May 9 dismissal and about whether Trump's actions constituted obstruction of justice. The veteran lawman expressed confidence that could be a matter ripe for investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, though he declined to offer an opinion on whether it met such a threshold.
Analysis: Trump's credibility is Comey's primary target
WASHINGTON (AP) — For three hours, former FBI Director James Comey leveled an unrelenting attack on the credibility of the president of the United States.
The White House's statements were "lies, plain and simple." Comey took notes on their conversations because he worried the president "might lie" later. After a while, he said, he so distrusted the man running the country that he did not want to be left alone with him.
It was a riveting, televised portrait of President Donald Trump, one unrivaled in recent memory for its potential to undermine a presidency. Comey's message, delivered in meticulous detail, amounted to a challenge to lawmakers, the public and the special counsel now investigating possible links between Trump's campaign and Russia: Whose account do you believe — the nation's former top law enforcement official testifying under oath or a president with a record of skirting the truth on issues big and small?
The answer to that question ultimately may not impact the outcome of the FBI and congressional Russia probes, and it may not move Republican lawmakers any closer to a dramatic break from their party leader. But it could leave the president in a perilously weak political position not yet five months into his term.
"A president cannot communicate effectively if their trust tank is full of holes and credibility has leaked out all over the political landscape," said Matthew Dowd, who served as chief strategist for President George W. Bush's re-election campaign.
Arab nations add names to terror list amid Qatar dispute
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Arab countries put 12 organizations and 59 people on a terror sanctions list early Friday they described as being associated with Qatar, the latest in a growing diplomatic dispute that's seen the energy rich nation isolated by Saudi Arabia and others.
Qatar dismissed the terror listing as part of "baseless allegations that hold no foundation in fact," standing by earlier defiant statements by its top diplomat to The Associated Press that Arab nations had no "right to blockade my country."
The sanctions list further tightens the screws on Qatar, home to a major U.S. military base and the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and shows the crisis only escalating despite Kuwaiti efforts to mediate an end to the rift.
Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates said they sanctioned the groups and individuals because of "the continuous and ongoing violations of the authorities in Doha of Qatar's commitments and obligations."
Six of the organizations are already considered militant groups in Bahrain, a Sunni-ruled, predominantly Shiite island home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet and an under-construction British naval base. Bahrain has been gripped by a government crackdown on dissent for over a year now.
Jury to hear Bill Cosby's testimony about quaaludes and sex
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.
Prosecutors on Friday are expected to continue focusing on Cosby's testimony, giving jurors a look at his view of women, sex and the night in January 2004 that Andrea Constand says he drugged and violated her at his suburban Philadelphia home.
The 79-year-old Cosby has said he will not testify, giving his deposition from Constand's civil lawsuit and a prior police interview added weight as jurors consider charges that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.
A detective on Thursday read portions of the deposition covering what Cosby described as several sexual encounters with Constand, including one before the alleged assault where he said he found himself "somewhere between permission and rejection."
Friday's excerpts are expected to include an exchange where Cosby, once known as America's Dad, acknowledges using quaaludes in his pursuit of women for sex.
Texas grand jury indicts deputy, husband in death of man
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas sheriff's deputy and her husband were indicted Thursday on murder charges in the death of a man they restrained during a late night confrontation outside of a restaurant while she was off duty.
A Harris County grand jury in Houston returned the indictment against Chauna and Terry Thompson for the fatal altercation with 24-year-old John Hernandez. The Thompsons declined to testify before the grand jury, District Attorney Kim Ogg said. Both turned themselves in about 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office Twitter page. Bond has been set at $100,000 apiece.
The grand jury heard from more than a dozen witnesses and viewed video of the May 28 incident that bystanders recorded, Ogg said.
Hernandez died three days after the confrontation, which occurred outside a Denny's restaurant in Sheldon, 17 miles (27.36 kilometers) northeast of Houston.
Ogg said Chauna Thompson, a Harris County deputy, was indicted on a murder charge because Texas law holds a person equally criminally responsible if that individual aids or otherwise participates in the act.
Japan enacts law allowing Emperor Akihito, 83, to abdicate
TOKYO (AP) — Japan's parliament on Friday passed a law allowing Emperor Akihito to become the country's first monarch to abdicate in 200 years, but put off a debate over how to tackle the shrinking royal population and whether to allow women to ascend the throne.
In veiled language, the 83-year-old emperor expressed his wish to abdicate last August, citing his old age and health.
Under the law enacted Friday, his abdication must take place within three years.
Current succession rules allow only men from the paternal bloodline to ascend the 2,000-year-old Chrysanthemum Throne. Women, but not men, are forced to renounce their royal status if they marry a commoner.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's conservative government supports male-only succession. Akihito's son, 57-year-old Crown Prince Naruhito, is next in line.
In war-shaken Philippine city, civilians struggle to escape
MARAWI, Philippines (AP) — It was during a lull in the fighting that Rohaina Salic first heard it, the bellow of a distant voice telling civilians trapped in the war-shaken city of Marawi they could finally emerge from their homes.
She didn't know whether the plea, projected from a megaphone many blocks away, had come from the Philippine army, or from black-clad militants linked to the Islamic State group who seized this mosque-studded southern town last month.
She had not set foot outside since the clashes — the worst to hit the Southeast Asian nation in years — began. But on this day, at least for this one precious moment, the guns had fallen silent.
And it was time to go.
"We didn't really know whether it was safe to come out," said the 38-year-old Salic, who walked out of the rubble of Marawi on Thursday with six members of her family. "We put all our faith in God."
North Korea says it has tested new anti-ship missile
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Friday it has test-launched a new type of cruise missile capable of striking U.S. and South Korean warships "at will," as South Korea found a suspected North Korean drone near the tense border between the rivals.
The missiles are the fourth new missile system North Korea has disclosed and tested this year, sending a defiant message that it will continue to pursue a weapons program that has rattled its neighbors and Washington.
"This new-type cruise rocket is a powerful attack means capable of striking any enemy group of battleships" attempting to attack North Korea and can be used "at will," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.
It said leader Kim Jong Un observed the launches and that the missiles "accurately detected and hit" floating targets at sea after making "circular flights." The North's claims could not be independently confirmed.
North Korea didn't say how many anti-ship missiles it launched, but South Korean national security director Chung Eui-yong said later Friday the North had fired four short-range missiles on Thursday. South Korea's military said they were fired from the town of Wonsan and flew about 200 kilometers (125 miles) before splashing down between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.
