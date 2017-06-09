National

June 09, 2017 12:42 AM

Police: Family held prisoner by bobcat inside their house

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J.

Police in New Jersey say a bobcat cornered a mother and her two young children in the bathroom of their home, prompting a police response.

The Morris County family called police Wednesday evening to report that a bobcat had somehow gotten into their home.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2s2paE0 ) officers opened all of the doors and windows in the house to coax the bobcat into leaving.

Washington Township police Sgt. Robert Oranchak says the bobcat left after about an hour. He says it didn't appear to be sick or rabid.

The animal did not make any contact with the family or the officers.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 6:03

School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.
Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man 2:02

Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man
Man uses suction cups to climb Trump Tower in New York 0:49

Man uses suction cups to climb Trump Tower in New York

View More Video

Nation & World Videos