Big black snake is no match for this woman armed with a pillowcase

A colorful Forest City, N.C., woman has gone viral with 4 minute video of her hunting a 5-foot snake in her living room – an expedition that results in her getting “snake skunked” when the reptile squirts her with musk.
SunShine McCurry’s “Viral Snake Catching” video has already gotten one million views on Facebook, and she recently uploaded it on YouTube, only to see it take off again. Forest City is about 70 miles northwest of Charlotte.
The video is endlessly quotable, including such lines as: “I done got snake skunked, again” and “I felt his squirt, when it come out.”
Nearly 9,000 comments have been posted on the Facebook video, some of people expressing awe, others claiming McCurry is a little bit crazy. (The snake was a nonvenomous black snake.)
“Wonder Woman,” posted Chrislyn Tychera on Facebook.
“Lady, you my dear, are insane,” added Jennifer Runyon-Vannatter.
“This woman is epic!” added Arie Scott.
Reporters have called from as far away as London for interviews and McCurry has obliged, detailing the latest reports on her Facebook page.
"Don't know if they were impressed because I was a girl catching it, or a girl catching it in my house," McCurry told Charlotte TV station WBTV. "My hand smelled awful for days."
McCurry’s fearlessness is clear in the video, which starts as she spots a snake relaxing behind an overstuffed chair in the living room. She instructs her daughter, LeLa, to start filming, but not before warning her: “Don’t be screamin’.”
In the minutes that follow, McCurry pinches the snake behind the ears, throws the pillow case over its head and, like a true Southern girl, proudly shouts out: “Aww, yeah, look at that! Right in the livin’ room. That’s what I’m talkin’ about! Whoo who, check ‘em out.”
Of course, the snake gets loose and snaps at her. But she grabs it by the tail, declaring: “Sometimes, you gotta wrangle.”
McCurry released the snake outside near a bridge (which appears to be in her front yard) and then she declares that “Sometimes living in the country ain’t so cool.”
This is not the first time a snake has appeared in her home, she says.
