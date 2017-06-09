APNewsBreak: Gianforte to plead guilty to assault charge

FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Greg Gianforte celebrates his win over Rob Quist for Montana's open congressional seat in Bozeman, Mont. Gianforte issued an apology letter Wednesday, June 7 and said he plans to donate money to a journalism advocacy organization as part of a settlement agreement with a reporter he is accused of assaulting. In exchange, Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs agreed not to sue Gianforte over the attack, and he will not object to Gianforte entering a “no contest” plea to the misdemeanor assault charge the Republican faces from the May 24 encounter. Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP, File Rachel Leathe