June 10, 2017 1:35 AM

Oldest Trump son fires off 80-plus tweets in support of dad

By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
NEW YORK

The rapid response to former FBI Director James Comey's sharp criticism of President Donald Trump didn't come from the president but his oldest son.

Donald Trump Jr. fired off more than 80 tweets in support of his father as Comey testified to a Senate panel. Donald Jr.'s fiery responses were reminiscent of his at time controversial remarks during the presidential campaign.

He often appears on cable news defending his father, just as he did when the elder Trump was a candidate. During the campaign he attacked "Crooked Hillary," using his father's derogatory nickname for opponent Hillary Clinton. He also delivered a well-received speech at the Republican National Convention.

Donald Jr. and brother Eric run their father's former company. He says he doesn't discuss politics or their business with the president.

