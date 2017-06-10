She used a picture frame as a lid on the toddler’s playpen. Soon, his heart stopped, police say

A Utah woman has been charged with child abuse by authorities after her actions almost led to a 22-month-old boy’s death, according to a police investigation.
Casey Bertelson, a young woman who works at her mother’s day care center in Richfield, Utah, was working on May 15 when she allegedly placed a large, heavy 3-by-4 foot picture frame over a playpen where the toddler was to prevent him from climbing out, according to ABC 4.
Bertelson then left the toddler unattended long enough for him to climb partially out of the playpen and shift the frame, per Fox 13. However, in doing so, his head became trapped between the frame and playpen, choking him, according to the Richfield Reaper.
When police and emergency officials responded to calls that a child was unresponsive and not breathing, they found the toddler had no heartbeat. The first officer to arrive on the scene administered CPR to the child, and EMTs were able to revive his heart and get a pulse, after which the child was transported to a local hospital, according to a police Facebook post.
Bertelson has since been charged with recklessly causing a physical injury on a child, a third-degree felony in Utah, which is punishable by up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine.
“What happened is terribly sad but not criminal, reckless or negligent behavior” on Bertelson’s part, her attorney told ABC 4.
The toddler, meanwhile, spent three weeks in the hospital, according to Fox 13, and has sustained brain damage from the lack of oxygen during the incident, Richfield Police chief Trent Lloyd says.
“It's really sad that it will affect everybody for the rest of their lives,” Lloyd told ABC 4.
A GoFundMe page set up for the child’s medical funds identifies him as Kastyn Tyler Latham, and says that it may take months for the child to relearn skills he had already mastered before the incident.
Child abuse by coaches, day care providers and other non-family organizations is actually reported at much lower levels when compared to relatives. A 2016 study found that just one percent of children reported abuse from a non-family member, while nearly 6 percent said they had experienced abuse from a relative, per U.S. News and World Report.
