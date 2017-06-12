AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Sessions to testify as Republicans prod Trump on tapes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is preparing to face former Senate colleagues over his role in the controversy around ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, part of an escalating investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.
Sessions is scheduled to testify Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence committee and was due for sharp questioning. It is not yet known whether the hearing will be public or closed.
"I urge that the committee hold a hearing with the attorney general in the open," Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., a member of the committee, said on Sunday.
Fellow Republicans, meanwhile, pressed President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does — or possibly face a subpoena. It was the latest fallout from riveting testimony from Comey last week of undue pressure from Trump, which drew an angry response from the president on Friday that Comey was lying.
"I don't understand why the president just doesn't clear this matter up once and for all," said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a member of the intelligence committee, referring to the existence of any recordings.
___
New frontier in cancer care: Turning blood into living drugs
SEATTLE (AP) — Ken Shefveland's body was swollen with cancer, treatment after treatment failing until doctors gambled on a radical approach: They removed some of his immune cells, engineered them into cancer assassins and unleashed them into his bloodstream.
Immune therapy is the hottest trend in cancer care and this is its next frontier — creating "living drugs" that grow inside the body into an army that seeks and destroys tumors.
Looking in the mirror, Shefveland saw "the cancer was just melting away." A month later doctors at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center couldn't find any signs of lymphoma in the Vancouver, Washington, man's body.
"Today I find out I'm in full remission — how wonderful is that?" said Shefveland with a wide grin, giving his physician a quick embrace.
This experimental therapy marks an entirely new way to treat cancer — if scientists can make it work, safely. Early-stage studies are stirring hope as one-time infusions of supercharged immune cells help a remarkable number of patients with intractable leukemia or lymphoma.
___
___
Puerto Rico upholds statehood demand in contentious vote
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's governor is vowing to turn the U.S. territory into the 51st state after statehood won in a non-binding referendum hit by a boycott and low turnout that raised questions about the vote's legitimacy.
Gov. Ricardo Rossello told a couple hundred supporters waving U.S. flags late Sunday that he will soon create a commission to appoint two senators and five representatives to demand statehood from the U.S. Congress, which has to approve any changes to the island's political status.
"The United States of America will have to obey the will of our people!" Rossello yelled to a crowd clutching U.S. flags and dancing to a tropical jingle that promoted statehood.
But experts say it is highly unlikely a Republican-controlled Congress would acknowledge Sunday's results, let alone accept them because Puerto Rico tends to favor Democrats.
The referendum has sparked dozens of memes that turned viral, including some showing the tropical island covered in snow.
___
Will Cosby testify at sex assault trial? Lawyers remain mum
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Actor Bill Cosby could charm jurors at his sexual assault trial if he testifies this week, but experts say the risk would be considerable.
Accuser Andrea Constand has told her side of the story. The jury also heard Cosby's version in the form of his police statement and his lurid deposition in her 2005 lawsuit. But will they hear from the 79-year-old actor himself when the defense starts Monday?
Cosby's spokesman says maybe, but his lawyers remain mum.
"He could be a fantastic witness. ... He's an actor and he's a very good actor," said Duquesne University School of Law professor Wes Oliver. "(But) he is potentially opening the door to a whole lot of cross-examination that they fought really hard to keep out."
Prosecutors wanted 13 other accusers to testify at the trial, but the judge allowed just one, an assistant to his agent at the William Morris Agency. That meant the prosecution rested its case on Friday, just five days after the trial began.
___
Half-staff flags, bells mark 1 year since Pulse massacre
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Church bells throughout Orlando will ring 49 times at noon Monday, a year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Gov. Rick Scott ordered U.S. flags around Florida to be flown at half-staff, a giant rainbow flag will be unveiled at the Orange County government building, and three separate services at the Pulse nightclub will be held as well as a large evening gathering in the heart of downtown Orlando to honor the 49 patrons massacred at the gay nightclub.
The first service, closed to the public, was to be held for survivors, local officials and club employees, overlapping with the exact time gunman Omar Mateen began firing shots -- a little after 2 a.m. on June 12, 2016 -- during "Latin Night" at Pulse.
It would be followed by another midday service at the nightclub, and an evening gathering in the heart of downtown Orlando. A final, music-filled late-night service is being held at the nightclub.
Monday's services culminated several days of events aimed at turning the grim anniversary into something positive. A foot race was held over the weekend, and eight gay and lesbian students were awarded $4,900 toward their college studies by a local businessman. Local officials have declared the one-year mark as a day of "love and kindness," and they are encouraging residents to volunteer or perform acts of compassion.
___
Moscow protest location changed, raising fear of arrests
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, aiming to repeat the nationwide protests that rattled the Kremlin three months ago, has called for a last-minute location change for a Moscow demonstration that could provoke confrontations with police.
Although city authorities had agreed to a location for the gathering that is to be the centerpiece of Monday's protests, Navalny called for it to be moved to one of Moscow's main thoroughfares. He said contractors hired to build a stage at the agreed-upon venue could not do their work after apparently coming under official pressure.
After the change, Moscow police warned that "any provocative actions from the protesters' side will be considered a threat to public order and will be immediately suppressed."
More than 1,000 protesters were arrested at a similar rally March 26.
The protests in March took place in scores of cities across the country, the largest show of discontent in years and a challenge to President Vladimir Putin's dominance of the country.
___
Ramadan toll shows Islamic State in pitched recruiting race
Its strongholds in Iraq and Syria slipping from its grasp, the Islamic State group threatened to make this year's Ramadan a bloody one at home and abroad. With attacks in Egypt, Britain and Iran among others and a land-grab in the Philippines, the group is trying to divert attention from its losses and win over supporters around the world in the twisted competition for jihadi recruits during the Muslim holy month.
The militants insisted in their English language magazine this week that losing territory has only made it work that much harder to kill. The attacks since Ramadan's beginning on May 26 show the sweep of the group's ambition — from attacking the West, to expanding in the Philippines, to targeting Shiite powerhouse Iran — something al-Qaida itself never risked.
"They can say here is something that al-Qaida has refrained to do," said Assaf Moghadam, an author and analyst of jihadi groups. "From their perspective it's been a great Ramadan so far."
But a powerful counter-message is emerging in recent days. With the month of fasting also a time of high television ratings in the Arab world, the telecommunications company Zain has launched a commercial that begins with footage of a man fabricating a suicide bomb. By the end, faced with bloodied victims and survivors of extremist attacks, the man stumbles and fails in his mission. "Let's bomb delusion with the truth," a man sings. The ad has been viewed more than 6 million times on YouTube. "We will counter their attacks of hatred with songs of love," it ends.
IRAN
___
Crosby, Pens cap amazing year with 2nd straight Stanley Cup
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Even Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins are going to be challenged trying to top this.
Crosby was awarded his second consecutive Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and goalie Matt Murray made 27 saves for his second straight shutout as the Penguins became the first team to repeat as champion in nearly two decades with a 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6.
That doesn't include Crosby also winning the World Cup of Hockey title before this season started, along with tournament MVP. He followed that up by leading the NHL with 44 goals, and Crosby was at his best in this Cup Final leading all scorers with seven points — one goal and six assists, including three in a 6-0 win in Game 5 that put the Penguins on the verge of their latest title.
Crosby also became only the third man to win back-to-back Conn Smythe trophies. All within a calendar year.
"You have a small window to play and to have a career, and I feel fortunate, but I also understand how difficult it is, so you just want to try to make the best of it," Crosby said.
___
Outsiders make good as 'Dear Evan Hansen' wins big at Tonys
NEW YORK (AP) — "Dear Evan Hansen," the touching, heartfelt musical about young outsiders, has won the biggest theater popularity contest — winning the best new musical trophy at the Tony Awards along with five other statuettes, including best score, book and top actor honors for Ben Platt.
The show came into the night as the second-leading Tony nominee but ended up on top, with a revival of "Hello, Dolly!" starring Bette Midler next with four Tonys. "Oslo," a three-hour meditation on diplomacy, was named best play.
Midler took the best actress trophy and — to the amusement and cheers of the audience — refused to be played off, forcing the swelling orchestra into silence.
"This has the ability to lift your spirits in these terrible, terrible times," she said of her show.
"Dear Evan Hansen" came into the night behind "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" with 12 nominations, but that musical which dramatizes a 70-page slice of Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace" stalled after winning just two technical awards, for best set and lighting.
