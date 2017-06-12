FILE – In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Penn State's former Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Burrowes Road sits empty after being shut down in State College, Pa. Security camera footage of the night pledge Tim Piazza was fatally injured at a fraternity event is expected to be at the center of a court hearing. Prosecutors say the Monday, June 12, hearing at a courthouse near campus could take much or all of the day. Eighteen Beta Theta Pi members and the fraternity itself face a preliminary hearing that will determine if there’s enough evidence to send the case to trial.
June 12, 2017 8:26 AM

Hearing underway for frat brothers in Penn St pledge's death

The Associated Press
BELLEFONTE, Pa.

A preliminary hearing is underway in the case of 18 Penn State fraternity brothers accused in the death of a 19-year-old pledge earlier this year.

The proceeding Monday morning at a courthouse near campus will determine if there's enough evidence to send the case to county court for trial.

Authorities say they'll show security video footage shot inside the Beta Theta Pi house the night sophomore Tim Piazza was fatally injured in a series of falls.

The defendants face a variety of charges, with some accused of involuntary manslaughter and felony aggravated assault. The fraternity chapter is also a defendant.

Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey, suffered head trauma and had a high level of alcohol in his system.

