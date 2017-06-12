She thought her tenant was fixing up her house. Instead, he tore it down.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. Pause 2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man 0:49 Man uses suction cups to climb Trump Tower in New York 2:58 Obama at Dallas memorial service: 'We are one American family' 0:34 Mom stops man from kidnapping daughter at store 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 0:28 Timelapse of Pavlof Volcano erupting in Alaska's Aleutian Islands 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:26 How America has changed: 225 years of statistics 1:41 A closer look at the T. rex after dinosaur fossil discovery Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Shammie Fisher and Michael Royce say they were shocked to find out a man renting their home in 2012 had torn it down. Audrey Dutton adutton@idahostatesman.com

Shammie Fisher and Michael Royce say they were shocked to find out a man renting their home in 2012 had torn it down. Audrey Dutton adutton@idahostatesman.com