'The screams were getting louder': He helped save two in the Pulse nightclub shooting

Christopher Hansen is one of the most recognized survivors of the Pulse massacre. In the days following the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, major networks aired clips of Hansen carrying a victim away from Pulse. A year later Hansen continues to be a public face and advocate for the LGBTQ community, but Hansen, who lives by himself, admits he has not completely come to terms with what happened that night. Video by Jessica Koscielniak/McClatchy

