National

June 12, 2017 8:14 PM

Outside probe clears police chief in Miss Black Texas arrest

The Associated Press
COMMERCE, Texas

An outside investigation commissioned by an East Texas city reports it found no wrongdoing in the arrest of Miss Black Texas 2016.

Carmen Ponder says Commerce police arrested her after a confrontation with a motorist who made a racist and sexist comment toward her. Ponder identified the driver as Commerce Police Chief Kerry Crews. She says officers arrested her as she left a Wal-Mart and told her to apologize to Crews, which she refused.

The Fort Worth law firm Lynn, Ross and Gannaway found no evidence that Crews made any racial statements to Ponder or to anyone else.

Ponder's attorney, Lee Merritt, says the investigation failed to address Ponder's allegation that Crews had her arrested illegally.

Crews has been on administrative leave since the allegations surfaced May 25.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 6:03

School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.
Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man 2:02

Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man
Man uses suction cups to climb Trump Tower in New York 0:49

Man uses suction cups to climb Trump Tower in New York

View More Video

Nation & World Videos