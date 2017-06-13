National

June 13, 2017 6:49 AM

Smoking materials blamed for massive Massachusetts blaze

The Associated Press
LAWRENCE, Mass.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says the improper disposal of smoking materials led to a massive fire in Massachusetts that destroyed three multifamily homes and damaged several other buildings.

Officials say the fire started around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when a resident tossed smoking materials near a side entrance of a building in Lawrence. Dry vegetation caught fire, which quickly spread to the exterior of the building.

Officials say 64 residents have been displaced due to the fire that sent three firefighters and one civilian to the hospital with minor injuries.

Damages are estimated at more than $1 million.

The Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced.

Fire departments from 23 other communities assisted in putting out the blaze.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 6:03

School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.
Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man 2:02

Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man
Man uses suction cups to climb Trump Tower in New York 0:49

Man uses suction cups to climb Trump Tower in New York

View More Video

Nation & World Videos