Prisoners shoot and kill guards, escape; they’re on the run in Georgia

Two corrections officers are dead after a prison bus was hijacked in Georgia.
The Putnam County (Ga.) Sheriff's office says about 30 other inmates were on the transport bus when two inmates overpowered the guards, and one of the inmates then fatally shot them.
Authorities aren't saying which of the escaped inmates did the killing.
The Georgia Department of Corrections identified the guards as Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue, both officers at Baldwin State Prison.
Authorities are searching for 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose. They were seen fleeing in a car-jacked "grass green," four-door Honda Civic with Georgia license plate number RBJ-6601.
The Georgia Department of Corrections is urging people not to approach the men and to call 911 if they spot the pair.
Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said it happened at about 5:45 a.m. on state Highway 16 between Eatonton and Sparta, southeast of Atlanta.
The first call came in shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday as inmates apparently took control of a prison bus on Ga. 16 near Hancock County.
Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee is on the scene assisting, as are deputies from Hancock County.
“We’re trying to get this bus unloaded,” Massee said. “We have 32 inmates getting off the bus.”
Information from Associated Press was used in this report.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments