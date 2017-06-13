Jack Viglianco rescued a 4-year-old on his first day as a lifeguard in Lakewood, Ohio.
June 13, 2017 11:27 AM

He’d been a lifeguard for 20 minutes when he heard a 4-year-old crying for help

The Associated Press

LAKEWOOD, Ohio

An Ohio teenager has rescued a 4-year-old boy on his first day on the job as a lifesaver.

Jack Viglianco says he was 20 minutes into his shift at a Lakewood swimming pool Thursday when he heard the boy calling for help. The 15-year-old jumped into the water and helped the child to safety.

Viglianco says his heart was racing during the rescue. He says being a lifeguard is a dream come true.

“I expected that I would eventually have to save someone,” he told WEWS-TV in Cleveland. “Not on my first day.”

The Lakewood Aquatics manager says there were 42 rescues last summer at the pools at Lakewood and Madison parks. All the victims were saved.

