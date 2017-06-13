How to save yourself from a rip current

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. Pause 2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man 0:49 Man uses suction cups to climb Trump Tower in New York 2:58 Obama at Dallas memorial service: 'We are one American family' 0:34 Mom stops man from kidnapping daughter at store 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 0:28 Timelapse of Pavlof Volcano erupting in Alaska's Aleutian Islands 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:26 How America has changed: 225 years of statistics 1:41 A closer look at the T. rex after dinosaur fossil discovery Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip. NOAA Ocean Today