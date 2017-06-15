FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 8, 2011, file photo, Vera Rapcsak, foreground, and others hold up signs outside the office of U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz. in Tucson, Ariz., after Giffords and others were shot outside a Safeway grocery store as she was meeting constituents. Survivors of the mass shooting at the constituent event hosted by former U.S. Rep. Giffords said the attack on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at a congressional baseball practice brought back painful memories of the day six were killed and 13 were injured in what was supposed to be a time for citizens to engage in the political process.
FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 8, 2011, file photo, Vera Rapcsak, foreground, and others hold up signs outside the office of U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz. in Tucson, Ariz., after Giffords and others were shot outside a Safeway grocery store as she was meeting constituents. Survivors of the mass shooting at the constituent event hosted by former U.S. Rep. Giffords said the attack on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at a congressional baseball practice brought back painful memories of the day six were killed and 13 were injured in what was supposed to be a time for citizens to engage in the political process. Chris Morrison, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 8, 2011, file photo, Vera Rapcsak, foreground, and others hold up signs outside the office of U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz. in Tucson, Ariz., after Giffords and others were shot outside a Safeway grocery store as she was meeting constituents. Survivors of the mass shooting at the constituent event hosted by former U.S. Rep. Giffords said the attack on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at a congressional baseball practice brought back painful memories of the day six were killed and 13 were injured in what was supposed to be a time for citizens to engage in the political process. Chris Morrison, File AP Photo

National

June 15, 2017 2:25 AM

Attack on lawmakers stirs memories of Giffords shooting

By ASTRID GALVAN Associated Press
PHOENIX

Survivors of the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona at an event hosted by former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords say the recent attack on lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia shows how vitriolic political discourse has become.

Ron Barber, who took over Giffords' seat in Congress, called for an end to the harsh rhetoric and personal attacks in politics. Other victims said the recent shooting reignited strong feelings about the need for gun control.

Giffords was holding a constituent event outside a grocery store in 2011 when gunman Jared Loughner opened fire, killing six people, including a federal judge and a 9-year-old girl, and shooting Giffords in the head, severely wounding her.

Wednesday's shooting happened in a similarly public place — a popular park and baseball complex in Alexandria, Virginia.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

​Alexandria Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice

​Alexandria Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice 1:19

​Alexandria Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice
School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 6:03

School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.
Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man 2:02

Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

View More Video

Nation & World Videos