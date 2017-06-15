A dispute in a New York deli led to one man’s jaw being broken — by an avocado

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:19 ​Alexandria Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice Pause 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man 0:49 Man uses suction cups to climb Trump Tower in New York 2:58 Obama at Dallas memorial service: 'We are one American family' 0:34 Mom stops man from kidnapping daughter at store 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 0:28 Timelapse of Pavlof Volcano erupting in Alaska's Aleutian Islands 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:26 How America has changed: 225 years of statistics Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Two suspects, upset over a food order, threw bananas and avocados at an employee at the Stadium Gourmet Deli in New York. The victim suffered laceration, fractures to his face and a broken jaw. He was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition. The New York City Police Department released surveillance video of the scene. (No audio with this video) New York City Police Department YouTube

