National

June 16, 2017 12:54 AM

Hyperthermia likely cause in Kent State athlete's death

The Associated Press
KENT, Ohio

An Ohio county coroner says hyperthermia is the likely cause of death of a Kent State University football player who died following a morning workout.

The Portage County Coroner says an autopsy indicates hyperthermia is the preliminary reason Tyler Heintz died Tuesday morning. Hyperthermia occurs when the body fails to cool itself after exposure to extreme heat.

Paramedics transported Heintz to a hospital following football conditioning drills at Dix Stadium. Heintz, an incoming freshman, was recruited from Kenton High School as an offensive lineman.

The coroner's office says it's waiting for further test results to see if there were other contributing factors to Heintz' death.

University officials did not respond to questions about the university's policies regarding athletes working out in the heat.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

​Alexandria Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice

​Alexandria Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice 1:19

​Alexandria Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice
School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 6:03

School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.
Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man 2:02

Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

View More Video

Nation & World Videos