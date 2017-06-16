This Vietnam veteran lived life without family. He wasn’t alone at his funeral.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:19 ​Alexandria Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice Pause 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man 0:49 Man uses suction cups to climb Trump Tower in New York 2:58 Obama at Dallas memorial service: 'We are one American family' 0:34 Mom stops man from kidnapping daughter at store 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 0:28 Timelapse of Pavlof Volcano erupting in Alaska's Aleutian Islands 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:26 How America has changed: 225 years of statistics Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Though he had no friends or family to represent him, veterans and other community members came out in force to attend the funeral for U.S. Navy veteran Raymond Thompson at Beaufort National Cemetery on Thursday. Jay Karr Staff video