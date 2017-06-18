Police: California mom attacked child in attempted exorcism

This undated photo released by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office shows Kimberly Felder, of Ferndale, Calif. Felder, a Northern California woman, was in custody Sunday, June 18, 2017, on suspicion of beating, biting and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to perform an exorcism on the child, authorities said. Humboldt County Sheriff's Office via AP)