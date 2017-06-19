National

Man fatally shot during altercation at Father's Day barbecue

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Police say a man has been shot and killed at a Father's Day barbecue attended by dozens of friends and family in upstate New York.

The 46-year-old Albany man was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon. The Times Union of Albany reports that police say the shooting came after some sort of altercation.

Albany police declined to provide details about potential suspects, saying the investigation is still ongoing.

Hours after the shooting, friends and family built a makeshift memorial for the victim at the site of the shooting.

