A sign warns people that the trail head is closed on Monday, June 19, 2017, after a fatal bear mauling at Bird Ridge Trail in Anchorage, Alaska. Authorities say a black bear killed a 16-year-old runner while he was competing in an Alaska race on Sunday. Mark Thiessen AP
June 19, 2017 4:34 PM

Teen running from a bear calls his brother before being killed, official says

By RACHEL D’ORO

The Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

A 16-year-old boy who was fatally mauled by a black bear during a weekend mountain race in Alaska reportedly called his brother while he was being chased by the animal, a race official said Monday.

Patrick Cooper of Anchorage was attacked Sunday afternoon after he got lost and veered off the trail during the juniors division of the Robert Spurr Memorial Hill Climb race south of Anchorage. Earlier reports say he texted his mother, but race director Brad Precosky said he could not confirm that.

Responders ultimately located the boy, whose body was found about a mile up the path, at about 1,500 vertical feet (457 vertical meters). Precosky said the bear was found at the site, guarding the body.

A park ranger shot the 250-pound (113-kilogram) bear in the face, but the animal ran away.

Alaska State Troopers said the boy’s remains were airlifted from the scene Sunday.

State park staffers were scouring the area Monday looking for the bear, according to state Fish and Game spokesman Ken Marsh. He said Sunday’s attack was believed to have been a rare predatory move, not a defensive action such as when a female bear will protect her cubs.

“It’s very unusual,” Marsh said of the mauling.

Last week, three young adults sustained minor injuries when a female brown bear with two cubs attacked them. Authorities shot at that bear, but it ran off.

Precosky said areas where wilderness races such as Sunday’s take place are inherently risky when it comes to bear encounters. Competitors in the Bird Ridge race sign a liability waiver as part of the registration process.

But competitors often train alone in such areas and are fully aware of the dangers. Races actually can be said to cut down on the risk of a bear encounter because so many people are there, making noise and making their presence known, Precosky said.

“There’s no safer time to be on a mountain than on a race,” Precosky said.

