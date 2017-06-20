A retired cop took a drive through Utah — with more than 200 pounds of pot

Unsealed court documents showed a former police officer, who was charged with possessing more than 200 pounds of marijuana, peacefully accepted that the jig was up.
Edward Hansen, a former resident of Decatur, Georgia, and retired detective of the Atlanta Police Department, was arrested in Utah on May 24. He was charged with having more than 100 pounds of marijuana, which counts as a second-degree felony, as well as manufacturing or delivering drug paraphernalia, according to KSL.
As Hansen was driving his Toyota Tundra along Route 35, he was pulled over by Utah Highway patrol for a possible window tint violation, KSL reported. The troopers noticed he looked a little shaken up.
“The driver seemed more nervous than the general motoring public. [The trooper] observed the driver’s hands began shaking noticeably more, his breathing was heavy and he was sweating," the warrant read according to KSL.
A police dog detected some garbage and duffel bags in the bed of Hansen’s truck. Officers found 222 1-pound bags of marijuana and some cash, KSL reported. Hansen told police to list his Costa Rica address on the asset seizure notice form.
"The driver then stated, 'It’s a game,' and, 'Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. Today wasn’t my day,’” the warrant read according to KSL. “When I told him that was not a good game to play, he then alluded that due to life and kids that 'sometimes it’s worth the risk.’”
There have been other incidents involving police department employees possessing large amounts of marijuana this year. In March, a former police dispatcher was charged with possessing roughly 400 pounds of marijuana, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Last month, a former Arizona Police Sergeant was sentenced to five years in prison for transporting more than 200 pounds of marijuana, according to KVOA.
