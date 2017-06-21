National

June 21, 2017 2:06 AM

Man who threatened Bill Clinton arraigned in dad's killing

The Associated Press
WORCESTER, Mass.

A Massachusetts man who served prison time for threatening to kill then-President Bill Clinton has been arraigned on a murder charge in the death of his father.

The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2szeue8 ) a judge on Tuesday ordered Glenn Armstrong to be held without bail and committed to a hospital for 60 days of psychiatric observation.

Not-guilty pleas have been entered on Armstrong's behalf.

He was indicted on murder and motor vehicle larceny charges June 13.

His 83-year-old father, Walter Armstrong, was found dead in the home they shared in Blackstone by officers conducting a well-being check Jan. 11. A medical examiner says the father was suffocated with a bag.

Armstrong had previously been sentenced to 21 months in prison for threatening to kill Clinton in 1994.

