A valedictorian went rogue in his final speech. His school tried to shut him down.

twitter email A high school valedictorian in Pennsylvania’s Wyoming Area School District barely got out that there was a 'lack of a real student government' before his graduation speech was cut off on June 16. Peter Butera veered off the pre-approved speech to tell the crowd he hoped the administration would change how it handled things when the sound went out. Wyoming Area School District/USTREAM

