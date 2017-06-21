He was playing on the beach during a tropical storm warning. Then a log hit his head.

A 10-year-old boy was playing on the beach near a log in Fort Morgan, Alabama, Wednesday morning when an elevated surf pushed the log into his head, officials told an Alabama TV news station.
WKRG-TV reports the boy was struck in the head by the log after the surf picked it up.
The boy, who was from Missouri, was pronounced dead in Baldwin County, WKRG reported. He and his family were on vacation from Missouri.
The boy was playing on the beach near the Mobile Bay while his father was attending to other children who were near the water when the incident occurred, WKRG said.
Emergency crews, including a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, responded to the scene, WKRG reported.
For some of the day on Wednesday, the area near the accident was under tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Cindy caused rains and flooding in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
@spann Large emergency response on Ponce de Leon at Fort Morgan. Neighbors say wind blew a large object and it toppled onto a child. :( pic.twitter.com/UCHVEoYPHP— Chuck Tonini (@Chuck_Tonini) June 21, 2017
An earlier version of this story said the boy was in the water when he was hit. An update from officials to WKRG later in the day confirmed he was not in the water.
