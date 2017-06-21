The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning around 10 p.m. Wednesday night that is still in effect. The area included in the warning includes coastal areas from the Texas coast to the Florida panhandle.
National

June 21, 2017 4:11 PM

He was playing on the beach during a tropical storm warning. Then a log hit his head.

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

A 10-year-old boy was playing on the beach near a log in Fort Morgan, Alabama, Wednesday morning when an elevated surf pushed the log into his head, officials told an Alabama TV news station.

WKRG-TV reports the boy was struck in the head by the log after the surf picked it up.

The boy, who was from Missouri, was pronounced dead in Baldwin County, WKRG reported. He and his family were on vacation from Missouri.

The boy was playing on the beach near the Mobile Bay while his father was attending to other children who were near the water when the incident occurred, WKRG said.

Emergency crews, including a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, responded to the scene, WKRG reported.

For some of the day on Wednesday, the area near the accident was under tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Cindy caused rains and flooding in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

An earlier version of this story said the boy was in the water when he was hit. An update from officials to WKRG later in the day confirmed he was not in the water.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

