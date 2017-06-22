FILE - In a Monday, June 30, 2008, file photo, Beale Air Force Base Airmen work on an RQ-4 Global Hawk into its hangar at Beale Air Force Base in Yuba County, Calif. An RQ-4 Global Hawk crashed in a remote section of eastern California near Mt. Whitney. Edwards Air Force Base said in a statement that the unmanned surveillance aircraft was making a routine trip Wednesday, June 21, 2017, from Edwards to its usual home at Beale Air Force Base when it crashed for unknown reasons.
FILE - In a Monday, June 30, 2008, file photo, Beale Air Force Base Airmen work on an RQ-4 Global Hawk into its hangar at Beale Air Force Base in Yuba County, Calif. An RQ-4 Global Hawk crashed in a remote section of eastern California near Mt. Whitney. Edwards Air Force Base said in a statement that the unmanned surveillance aircraft was making a routine trip Wednesday, June 21, 2017, from Edwards to its usual home at Beale Air Force Base when it crashed for unknown reasons. The Appeal-Democrat via AP, File Chris Kaufman
FILE - In a Monday, June 30, 2008, file photo, Beale Air Force Base Airmen work on an RQ-4 Global Hawk into its hangar at Beale Air Force Base in Yuba County, Calif. An RQ-4 Global Hawk crashed in a remote section of eastern California near Mt. Whitney. Edwards Air Force Base said in a statement that the unmanned surveillance aircraft was making a routine trip Wednesday, June 21, 2017, from Edwards to its usual home at Beale Air Force Base when it crashed for unknown reasons. The Appeal-Democrat via AP, File Chris Kaufman

National

June 22, 2017 12:21 AM

US Air Force drone crashes in remote area near Mt. Whitney

The Associated Press
BISHOP, Calif.

A U.S. Air Force drone the size of a small airliner crashed in a remote section of California near Mt. Whitney.

Edwards Air Force Base said in a statement that the RQ-4 Global Hawk, an unmanned surveillance aircraft, was making a routine trip Wednesday afternoon from Edwards to its usual home at Beale Air Force Base when it crashed for unknown reasons.

The Inyo County Sheriff's Department said the crash caused a small wildfire that was quickly under control.

The aircraft with a 130-foot wingspan is designed to fly at high altitudes for long distances. It's slowly replacing the manned U-2 spy planes used for decades by the Air Force.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

​Alexandria Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice

​Alexandria Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice 1:19

​Alexandria Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice
School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 6:03

School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.
Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man 2:02

Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

View More Video