He was a pillar of the community. Then phony sex ads began appearing on Craigslist

Dalas Gundersen in his new office where he runs a financial planning business in Willows on Aug. 3, 2017. Gundersen sees himself having to fight for his business after he was let go by Edward D. Jones and a smear campaign was started against him allegedly by Edward D. Jones employees. In small communities throughout the country, Edward D. Jones & Co is a familiar storefront. The small brokerage offices often are the sole providers of financial services to small-town residents unwilling or unable to drive to the nearest city. This is all part of Edward Jones business model, and Northern California is no exception with more than 50 advisers in small offices from Willows (population 6,077) north to Yreka. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com