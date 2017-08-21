This terminally ill child hopes to get 100,000 birthday cards. You can help.

Jacob Priestly isn’t sure how many more birthdays he’s going to have. So this year, he’s made a big wish: He’s hoping to receive 100,000 birthday cards.
Priestly, who will turn 15 on August 28, has mitochondrial disease. The terminal illness effects the mitochondria in cells, preventing them from delivering all by 10 percent of the energy required to live. It also destroys the body’s organs.
The disease leaves Priestly fatigued, unable to do much aside from listening to music and playing video games. One thing that lifts his spirits and keeps him entertained is reading cards, reports FOX 35.
Last year, Priestly received 20,000 birthday cards, topping the 10,000 he had hoped for. This year, his father encouraged him to set an even more ambitious goal. He had originally planned to aim for 50,000 cards, but his father convinced him to double that to 100,000.
"Since he has a terminal disease we don't know when his last birthday will be,” Priestly’s mother Britney told the Arizona Republic. “We want those memories to be better than the last.”
Priestly was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease at age 10. “This year has not been good to him,” his family wrote on a Facebook page following his journey called “Adventures with Mighty Jake.”
“He is now on comfort care and we really need to make this bday special to help him and his spirits. Since he is bed-bound he does not request anything for his bday..except for cards,” a post on the Facebook page said. “And so cards are what he wants and loves...so cards are what he is going to get!! Please help and spread the word!”
If you want to send a card to Priestly to spread some birthday cheer and help him meet his goal, he can be reached at the following address:
Jacob Priestly
P.O. Box 855
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
