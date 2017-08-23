On Basketball: Kyrie gets a new address, but Cavs win trade

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, right, looks to drive against Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. Irving, who asked Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert to trade him earlier this summer, could be on his way to Boston as the Cavaliers are in serious negotiations with the Celtics about swapping him for point guard Thomas. Since Irving made his stunning request, the defending Eastern Conference champions have been looking for a trade partner. They may have found the perfect one and could be nearing a deal with the Celtics, said the person who spoke Tuesday night, Aug. 22, 2017, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. Ron Schwane, File AP Photo