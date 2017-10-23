He was rocking out in his car to some hip tunes - until the cops showed up

Who knew singing in the car could lead to a traffic stop and a $149 fine?
That’s what happened to Taoufik Moalla, a Canadian man in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, who was rocking out to the C+C Music Factory's 90s dance hit “Gonna Make You Sweat,” more widely known as “Everybody Dance Now.”
He was singing alone and driving when a police car pulled up behind him. Moalla originally thought they merely wanted to pass him, but then they stopped behind him and four officers surrounded the car, he told CTV News. They looked around the vehicle and asked him if he had been screaming.
“No, I was just listening to my favorite song,” Moalla answered, according to CBC News Montreal. “I repeated, ‘Everybody dance now!’”
The cops apparently didn’t share Moalla’s musical tastes, and handed him a $149 fine for screaming in public, reported CTV News. The alleged screaming was a violation of a Montreal law against disturbing the peace, police said.
“I don’t know if my voice was very bad and that’s why I got the ticket, but I was very shocked,” he told the station, and said he would appeal the ticket.
Meanwhile, he says his wife told him he’d gotten off lucky. She said she would have given him a $300 fine for his singing, he told CTV News.
It’s not Canada’s first crackdown on automobile music aficionados. Earlier in October, a British Columbia man was banned from playing music in his PT Cruiser after police received 17 noise complaints.
In the United States, a South Carolina man was fined for singing too loudly as well. Nathan Rosemond, a street performer in Greenville, was issued a $1,093 fine for his singing after six years, Fox Carolina reported.
“There's people doing worse things than singing, than I get a thousand dollar ticket because they say I sing too loud? I sing all the time, I don't like that,” Rosemond told Fox Carolina. The ticket was dismissed and Rosemond was given six months of probation, the station reported.
