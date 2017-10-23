Massive recall of packaged vegetables gets even bigger as more stores pull products

The web of recalls connected to Mann Packing's nationwide listeria scare expanded when three more multi-state vegetable product recalls were announced late Sunday by the FDA.

Meijer, a Midwestern chain similar to Walmart (one of the food-selling chains affected in the recall), recalled almost 20 different store brand produce items from its 235 supercenters and grocery stores in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Another 20 products got yanked by Randalls, Tom Thumb and Albertson’s stores in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. All products are under the Ready. Chef. Go! brand of seafood meals in cooking bags that include possibly-tainted vegetables from Mann Packing. Triple B Corp. recalled seven CP Fresh products that the FDA notice states went to schools, hotels, hospitals and retail delis. Also, Triple B recalled eight Alaska Carrot brand products sold in Alaska’s retail stores.

Whole Foods recalled Veggie Power Blend, Sesame Chicken Power Salad, and Mexican Chicken Power Salad salads sold by the pound at 10 Northern California stores from Sept. 28 through Friday. Mann Packing is based in Salinas, a city just south of California’s Bay Area.

The FDA’s boiler plate definition of listeria describes it as “an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

Canadian inspectors found listeria in a Mann Packing product named in the CP Fresh notice as Mann Packing Power Blend bagged salad. When listeria gets discovered, the recalls come in ripples as all food produced in the same facility around the same time could be infected.

All products should be either tossed out or returned where they were bought for refund.

▪ Meijer recalled its store brand Broccoli Florets; Cauliflower Florets; Cauliflower Floretts; Salad Rotini Mozzarella Medley; Salad Rotini Mozzarella Medley G&G; Asparagus Spears; Asparagus Spears with Garlic Parmesean; Store Made Vegetable Tray; Store Made Vegetable Tray with dip; Fiesta Tray with Red Pepper Hummus; Brussels Sprouts Slices; Zucchini and Squash; Mixed Pepper Blend; Cauliflower Florets Plu; Broccoli Florets Plu; Vegetable Party Tray small, medium and large; Vegetable Tray with Hummus; Pre-Packaged Broccoli Florets; Pre-Packaged Cauliflower Florets; Pre-Packaged Broccoli and Cauliflower Florets; and Cauli Florets. Customers who want more information can call Meijer at 1-800-543-3704, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

▪ Triple B Corp. recalled CP Fresh products Asparagus Salad Kit, cut on Oct. 8; Broccoli Salad Kit, use by dates Oct. 14 through Oct. 21; Thai Veggie Kit, use by dates Oct. 4 through Oct. 16; Stir Fry Vegetable Mix, packed on Oct. 6; Super Slaw Salad Kit, use by dates Oct. 15 to Oct. 21; Sitr Fry (GL) use by Oct. 10 through Oct. 17; bulk Stir Fry Mix cut on Oct. 4 through Oct. 11. Triple B consumers can call Michael Ruff, Director of Food Safety for Triple B, at 1-206-577-9852, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.

The Alaska Carrot products are Broccoli Crunch Kit, packed Oct. 20 to Oct. 27; Stir Fry Kit, use by Oct. 27; Broccoli Florette, use by Oct. 27; Veggie Medley, packed on Oct. 20, use by Oct. 29; Veggie Pack Combo, packed on Oct. 21, use by Oct. 30; Veggie Platter, packed on Oct. 20, use by Oct. 29; Veggie Tray with Dip, packed on Oct. 21, use by Oct. 30; and Veggie Tray with Cauliflower, use by Oct. 27.

▪ Randalls, Tom Thumb, Albertson’s recalled Ready. Chef. Go! brands of Flounder fillet, Halibut fillet, Atlantic Salmon fillet; Haddock fillet; Sea Bass Fillets; Mahi Mahi fillet; Ocean Perch fillet; Organic Salmon Fillet; Snapper Fillet; Steelhead Trout Fillet; Swordfish Loins; Tilaipia fillet; Tout Fillet; Tuna Loins; Kingclip Fillet; and Catfish Fillet. For these products, customers can call Albertsons Companies at 1-877-723-3929, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

▪ The Whole Foods Northern California stores involved in this recall are 4315 Arden Way, Sacramento; 690 Stanyan St., San Francisco; 414 Miller Ave., Mill Valley; 3950 24th St., San Francisco; 621 E. Washington St., Petaluma; 450 Rhode Island, San Francisco; 340 Third St., San Rafael; 100 Sunset Dr., San Ramon; 201 West Napa St. #11, Sonoma; and 2941 Ygnacio Valley Rd., Walnut Creek.

For questions about the overall recall, call Mann Packing at 1-888-470-2681, 24 hours a day.