‘Could it be fake?’ Woman ‘sweats’ blood, baffling doctors and experts worldwide

For three years, when she was stressed or exercising, she would begin bleeding from her palms and her face with no warning.
But there were no cuts, no scrapes and no wounds of any sort on her body. It was almost as if she were sweating blood, for anywhere from one to five minutes at a time.
And that’s precisely what the 21-year-old Italian woman was diagnosed with: a condition called “hematohidrosis,” sometimes referred to as “blood sweat,” which was documented this week in the newest edition of the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
“I can say with clarity that I’ve never seen a case like this — ever,” Dr. Michelle Sholzberg of St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto told the CBC. “I can say that I’ve seen some of the worst bleeding disorders, and I’ve never seen them sweat blood.”
First, doctors tried treating the woman for depression and a panic disorder, which she exhibited in addition to the spontaneous, worrisome bleeding — but the drugs they treated her with for those conditions didn’t do anything to stop the bleeding.
She was so embarrassed by the bleeding that she began to be reclusive, the study says.
University of Florence doctors Roberto Maglie and Marzia Caproni, who wrote the paper, said that at this point they “observed the discharge of blood-stained fluid from her face.”
Eventually, they treated her with propranolol, a drug traditionally used for heart and blood pressure problems. The drug helped reduce the bleeding, though it hasn’t entirely eliminated it.
But doctors — in Italy and elsewhere around the world — remain mystified about the causes of the disease.
“In the literature, there is no single explanation of the source of bleeding in hematohidrosis,” Maglie and Caproni wrote.
And one of the reasons that it may be so under-researched and under-reported in medical literature is because blood is so heavily associated with religious, and, in particular, Christian symbolism.
“My first thought was, is this real? Could it be fake?” Jacalyn Duffin, the Canadian medical historian and haematologist who wrote a commentary that accompanies the report, told the Guardian.
But Duffin noted in an interview with Live Science that “blood sweat” has been a diagnosis even before Christianity came on the scene — all the way to the third century B.C.
Starting in the medieval and early modern period, blood sweat became associated with Christ’s crucifixion, she says. That could be part of the reason hematohidrosis has only begun to appear in medical literature in recent years.
“Blood is so pervasive — in not only religious mythology, but all mythology — that it makes people sort of think twice,” Duffin told the Guardian. “I began to wonder if one of the reasons journals don’t publish it, or are a little bit leery of it, is because it has kind of been owned by religious sources.”
There have been 18 cases of the blood sweat condition reported by medical sources in the last five years, Duffin told Live Science. That’s almost half of the 42 cases of the condition that have appeared in medical literature since the 1800s.
